Padres' Nick Margevicius: Clean but short start
Margevicius pitched 3.2 scoreless innings Friday and came away with a no-decision, allowing three hits while striking out three in a 5-4 win over the Nationals.
Margevicius did better in his second start after a recall from Double-A Amarillo, but he was still limited to 54 pitches Friday. Through 11 starts spanning 52 innings, the rookie owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 37 strikeouts. He's next projected to start in Colorado on Thursday, which is likely a start fantasy GMs will want to avoid.
