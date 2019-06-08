Margevicius pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and three strikeouts and receiving a no-decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Margevicius did better in his second start after a recall from Double-A Amarillo, but he was still limited to 54 pitches Friday. Through 11 starts spanning 52 innings, the rookie owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 37 strikeouts. He's next projected to start in Colorado on Thursday, which is likely a start fantasy owners will want to avoid.