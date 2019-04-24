Padres' Nick Margevicius: Erratic control in start
Margevicius evened his record to 2-2 while holding the Mariners to two runs over five innings in Tuesday's 6-3 victory. He struck out four and gave up four hits and five walks in the outing.
Due largely to his ability to keep the ball in the yard, Margevicius has navigated the majors' elevated power environment well thus far. His ability to avoid the long ball proved particularly useful Wednesday with his control betraying him, which came as a surprise after he had issued only two free passes in his prior four starts. An xFIP that's nearly 70 points higher than his ERA (3.60) suggests that Margevicius' performance may be due for a step back, but a strong 23:7 K:BB in 25 innings provides some optimism that any downturn might not be too severe.
