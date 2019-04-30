Padres' Nick Margevicius: Falls to 2-3
Margevicius (2-3) took the loss against the Braves on Monday, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits over 5.2 innings, striking out three and walking one as the Padres fell 3-1.
It was a nice start for the 22-year-old left-hander, but he ended up taking his third loss of the season thanks to errors by his defense that led to two unearned runs and a strong outing from Braves starter Mike Soroka. Margevicius is still off to a good start to 2019, as he's now sporting a 3.23 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 26 strikeouts through 30.2 innings while holding opponents to a .209 batting average. He's lined up to take on the Dodgers at home in his next start on Saturday.
