Margevicius was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Margevicius appeared in 17 games for San Diego a season ago, posting a 6.79 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 42:19 K:BB over 57 innings (12 starts). Assuming he clears waivers, he figures to be assigned to Triple-A El Paso.

