Margevicius was optioned to Double-A Amarillo on Sunday.

Margevicius had an ugly start Saturday against the Pirates as he served up four home runs, bringing his season total of homers allowed to 11 over 45.1 innings. The 22-year-old has a 4.96 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB through nine starts after making the jump from High-A to the majors this season.

