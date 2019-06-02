Margevicius (2-6) took the loss Saturday as the Padres fell 9-3 to the Marlins, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over three-plus innings while striking out one.

The southpaw was effective the first time through the order, but Miami jumped all over him in the fourth inning -- Margevicius allowed the first six batters he faced in the frame to reach base before he got the hook. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the rotation or head back to Double-A Amarillo, but his 9.17 ERA and 8:6 K:BB over his last four starts and 17.2 innings in the majors isn't encouraging.