Margevicius (2-4) got the loss against the Rockies on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one in a 10-7 loss for the Padres.

Margevicus had a tough time at Coors Field, with most of the damage against him coming on a pair of long balls he yielded to Charlie Blackmon. The outing moves his ERA to 4.14 to go along with a 1.28 WHIP and a 31:14 K:BB through 41.1 innings.