Margevicius was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Margevicius was shelled for nine runs over 1.1 innings Sunday in Colorado, so he'll head to the minor leagues following a disastrous outing. Through 12 starts with San Diego this season, he owns a 6.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 38:17 K:BB over 53.1 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories