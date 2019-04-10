Margevicius (1-1) got the win against the Giants on Wednesday, giving up one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none as the Padres bagged a 3-1 victory.

It was another strong effort from the left-hander, as he recorded his first victory of the season coming off two solid starts to start the year that resulted in a no-decision and a hard-luck loss. He now has a 1.69 ERA and a 0.63 WHIP to go along with a 12:1 K:BB in 16 innings over his three starts. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will come at home against a struggling Colorado club on Tuesday.