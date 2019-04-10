Padres' Nick Margevicius: Sharp again in win
Margevicius (1-1) got the win against the Giants on Wednesday, giving up one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none as the Padres bagged a 3-1 victory.
It was another strong effort from the left-hander, as he recorded his first victory of the season coming off two solid starts to start the year that resulted in a no-decision and a hard-luck loss. He now has a 1.69 ERA and a 0.63 WHIP to go along with a 12:1 K:BB in 16 innings over his three starts. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will come at home against a struggling Colorado club on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...