Margevicius will start Friday against the Cardinals, as Thursday's game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres won't have to make any changes to their rotation as both teams had a scheduled off day Friday. Margevicius looked sharp in his MLB debut last week, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five in five innings against the Giants.

