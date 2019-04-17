Margevicius (1-2) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven across four innings of work to take the loss Tuesday against the Rockies.

Margevicius struggled throughout his start, allowing at least one extra-base hit in each of his first three innings. On top of that, he struggled to control the Rockies' running game by surrendering four stolen bases -- three to Trevor Story. The one positive takeaway from Margevicius' start was his ability to miss bats, as he racked up 13 swinging strikes to back his seven strikeouts. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, though that may not come until Tuesday against the Mariners.