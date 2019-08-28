Margevicius was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Margevicius will provide the Padres with a fresh bullpen arm ahead of Wednesday's bullpen game. In 12 appearances with the big club this season, the lefty owns a 6.41 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB in 53.1 innings. Austin Allen was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Margevicius.

More News
Our Latest Stories