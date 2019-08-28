Padres' Nick Margevicius: Summoned to majors
Margevicius was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Margevicius will provide the Padres with a fresh bullpen arm ahead of Wednesday's bullpen game. In 12 appearances with the big club this season, the lefty owns a 6.41 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB in 53.1 innings. Austin Allen was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Margevicius.
More News
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Sent packing•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Surrenders nine runs to Rockies•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Tabbed to start Sunday•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Clean but short start•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Rocked in return to majors•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Recalled ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start