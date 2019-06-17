Margevicius allowed nine runs on 11 hits and one walk across 1.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Padres. He struck out one.

Margevicius endured a nightmare first inning in which the home team plated six runs while making him work for his three outs. He came back out for the second but was pulled after allowing four straight hits which ultimately tacked on three more runs to his ledger. Margevicius had been lackluster in most of his recent appearances, but this dreadful start inflated his ERA further to 6.41, so his role could be in flux over the coming days.