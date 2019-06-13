Margevicius is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Margevicius originally lined up to pitch Thursday's series opener but will slide back in the rotation with Matt Strahm (ribs) making his return from the injured list. The 21-year-old hasn't given up a homer in his last two outings but overall has allowed 11 long balls through 52 innings.