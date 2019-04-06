Margevicius allowed one run on one hit and a walk and struck out one over five innings Friday against the Cardinals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Margevicius began his start with three no-hit innings before finally allowing a solo homer to Paul DeJong in the fourth. Despite a sharp outing, Margevicius would exit the ballgame down by a run before the Padres ultimately took the lead in the sixth inning. The 22-year-old doesn't possess superior velocity, but he's surrendered just two runs on four hits and a walk in his first two appearances of 2019. He'll toe the rubber next against the Giants on Wednesday.