Padres' Nick Margevicius: Yields three runs
Margevicius allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5.2 innings Sunday, taking the no-decision in the win over the Dodgers.
It was a rather lackluster outing for Margevicius, but he held the Dodgers scoreless until Max Muncy crushed a three-run shot off him in the fifth inning. The 22-year-old southpaw left the game in line for a victory but his bullpen took that away from him. He'll take a 3.47 ERA into a tough matchup in Colorado on Saturday.
