Martinez will compete for a spot in the Padres' rotation during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres signed Martinez to a four-year contract during the offseason in order to increase its pitching depth, and he'll have a chance to win a spot at the back end of the starting rotation with a strong spring. The right-hander posted a 1.62 ERA in 23 starts in Japan last season, but he has been less successful in the major leagues, registering a 4.77 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 415.1 career innings. Martinez's competition for the fifth starting spot will include Chris Paddack, Ryan Weathers and MacKenzie Gore.