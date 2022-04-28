Martinez (1-2) earned the win during Thursday's 7-5 win over the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits across five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Martinez coasted through the first four innings but got into trouble in the fifth after allowing a leadoff double to Brandon Drury. Martinez limited the damage to two runs and escaped the inning by getting back-to-back outs to end his outing. Walks remain an issue for the 31-year-old, who has walked 11 batters over his last 14.2 innings. Regardless, he currently sports a 4.12 ERA and will look to build off his solid start Thursday. However, he may shift to a bullpen role with Mike Clevinger (knee) nearing a return from the injured list.