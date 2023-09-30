Martinez (6-4) earned the win Friday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

In throwing his longest outing since April 19, Martinez was highly effective in allowing only four baserunners and striking out eight to pick up the win Friday. He allowed Tim Anderson to lead off the game with a single and closed out his appearance by stranding a runner on third to close the fifth but retired 11 straight at one point to help keep the White Sox at bay. The versatile Martinez contributed 110.1 quality innings for the Padres, starting nine games while compiling six wins, 15 holds and one save with a 3.43 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 106 strikeouts.