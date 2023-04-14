Martinez did not factor in the decision against Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Martinez was far from overpowering in the outing, as he allowed as many homers as he notched strikeouts (two). However, he kept San Diego in the game and finished with his first quality start of the campaign. The right-handed hurler continued to struggle with his control, issuing three more walks to bring his season K:BB to 11:10 over 17.2 innings. Seth Lugo and Ryan Weathers have both pitched well at the back end of the Padres' rotation, so it will be interesting to see which of Lugo, Weathers and Martinez moves to the bullpen when Joe Musgrove (toe/shoulder) is able to return to action.