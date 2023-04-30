Martinez picked up the save in Saturday's 16-11 victory over San Francisco, as he delivered two shutout innings.

Martinez began the season as a starter, but has moved to the bullpen with Joe Musgrove back in the rotation. He was the most dominant pitcher for either team in a slugfest, as he struck out five of the six batters he faced. The save is likely to be an anomaly, as the Padres scored four ninth-ninth inning runs to eliminate the need for Josh Hader. Martinez has five shutout innings as a reliever this season.