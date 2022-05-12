Martinez tossed four innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in the loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Martinez surrendered a solo homer to Willson Contreras in the first inning before giving up four more runs in fourth frame. After allowing two or less runs in his last three starts, Martinez allowed a season-high five runs Wednesday. On a positive note, the eight punchouts were his highest total of 2022. Martinez now holds a 4.40 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 30.2 innings in six starts this year.