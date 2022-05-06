Martinez (2-2) picked up the win against Miami on Thursday by tossing seven innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Martinez yielded a fourth-inning run but otherwise put goose eggs on the board en route to his second straight win. He allowed only one extra-base hit (a double) in the contest and finished with his first quality start of the campaign. With MacKenzie Gore pitching well, Mike Clevinger back in the fold and Blake Snell (groin) likely to return soon, Martinez's spot in the rotation appears volatile. He's at least giving the team something to think about with an excellent two-start stretch during which he's allowed only three runs and nine hits over 12 innings.