Martini went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in a victory over the Giants on Saturday.

Martini started in left field and batted second in the order in his first start since being picked up off waivers by San Diego on Wednesday. The 26-year-old entered the game with only one hit in 12 at-bats in the majors this season, though he did slash .328/.432/.482 in 70 games at the Triple-A level. Martini figures to be in line for additional opportunities against right-handed pitchers in September as the Padres seek to evaluate their roster for next season.