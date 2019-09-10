Martini went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

Martini singled three times to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Over that span, he has batted .382 (13-for-34) while taking over as San Diego's primary left fielder. The 29-year-old has never hit for much power, but he did show an affinity for swinging the bat in the minors this season, posting a .328 average in 70 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

