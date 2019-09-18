Padres' Nick Martini: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Martini is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Martini was in line to get just his second day off of the month Tuesday before being added to the lineup in place of an injured Wil Myers. However, it turns out that absence will come Wednesday instead, as Myers is ready to rejoin the starting nine. Martini piled up 15 hits over his first 12 games of the month, but he seems due for a break after going 0-for-10 over the last three days.
