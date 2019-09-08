Padres' Nick Martini: Serving as primary left fielder
Martini will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Rockies.
Martini has drawn seven of the Padres' last eight starts in left field and looks like he'll continue garnering regular playing time against right-handed pitching in September. He's gone 9-for-25 with two runs and an RBI since being scooped up off waivers from the Athletics.
