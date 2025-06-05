Pivetta allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six-plus innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Wednesday.

Pivetta cruised early, and the Padres' offense gifted him a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth frame. He gave up a run in that inning but still looked to be on track for a win even after giving up two more runs in the sixth. However, Pivetta allowed the only two batters he faced in the seventh to reach base, and he lost a bid for both a victory and a quality start when both runners came around to score following his departure. This was the fourth straight start in which Pivetta has completed exactly six innings, but this was the first time during that span that he's given up more than two runs. He still holds a solid 3.16 ERA and 1.02 WHIP on the campaign, and he'll look to finish more strongly in his next start, which lines up to come at home against the division-rival Dodgers.