Pivetta took the loss in Tuesday's game against the Cubs after surrendering two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out nine batters across five innings.

The right-hander had allowed just one man to reach base through the first four innings of Tuesday's contest, but a pair of solo homers from Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly to lead off the fifth put Chicago in front. Pivetta struck out the next three batters he faced to finish his start; however, a shutdown performance from the Cubs' bullpen kept the Padres behind for the rest of the game. It was a reassuring performance from the 32-year-old after he finished the regular season by giving up six runs in 10.1 frames, but San Diego will now need to win two straight games at Wrigley Field for Pivetta to have any chance of facing the Brewers in the NLDS.