Pivetta allowed four hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out seven over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Thursday.

Pivetta pitched well but wasn't particularly efficient with 87 pitches (59 strikes) in this outing. The right-hander gave up just three runs across 18.2 innings in September after a nearly five-month layoff due to a flexor strain. He ends the regular season with a 3-2 record, 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB across 34.2 innings over eight starts. It's unclear what role he'll have if the Padres secure a postseason berth, but based on recent usage, he may be limited if he functions as a starter.