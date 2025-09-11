Pivetta pitched seven scoreless innings against Cincinnati on Wednesday, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out eight batters in a no-decision.

Pivetta was brilliant against the Reds, limiting them to four harmless singles while throwing 73 of 101 pitches for strikes. The right-hander exited after the seventh frame with a 1-0 lead, but San Diego's bullpen gave up a pair of runs in the eighth, which both saddled Pivetta with a no-decision and handed the Padres a critical defeat. Pivetta has gone winless over his past four starts, but that's hardly his fault -- he also has three quality starts and a 26:7 K:BB across 25 frames during that span. Pivetta's next start is tentatively slated to be a road matchup in New York against the Mets.