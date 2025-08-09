Pivetta (11-4) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks over six innings as the Padres were routed 10-2 by the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Facing the team he'd spent the last four-plus seasons with prior to signing with San Diego this past winter, Pivetta kept Boston off the board through three innings before the wheels began to come off in the fourth. Despite the stumble, the veteran right-hander still lasted at least six innings for the fifth straight outings and the sixth time in seven starts since the beginning of July, a stretch in which he's delivered a 1.78 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB through 50.2 innings. Pivetta will look to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in San Francisco.