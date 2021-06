The Padres recalled Ramirez from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Sunday's game against the Reds, MLB.com reports.

Ramirez will give the Padres some extra coverage out of the bullpen after the team used five relievers to cover nine innings in Saturday's 7-5 win. The 31-year-old southpaw previously made seven relief appearances for San Diego, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits and four walks over 10.2 innings.