Padres' Nick Ramirez: Contract selected by San Diego
RotoWire Staff
Apr 17, 2021
Ramirez had his contract selected by the Padres on Saturday.
The 31-year-old inked a minor-league deal with the Friars in December, and he'll join the big-league club two weeks into the season. Ramirez appeared in five games last season and had a 4.07 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 79.2 innings during 2019.
