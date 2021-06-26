Ramirez (1-1) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings Friday against the Diamondbacks. He walked and struck out a batter as he picked up his first win of the year.

Ramirez was called upon with one out and two runners in scoring position in the third after Chris Paddack got tagged for five runs in Friday's start. He got out of the jam and then went on to toss a 1-2-3 fourth inning before turning the ball over to Miguel Diaz. Friday was Ramirez's first outing since May 25 after he was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. He owns a 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over 12.1 innings and should continue to work as a middle innings reliever.