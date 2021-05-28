Ramirez was recalled by the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Ramirez served as the 27th man during a doubleheader in mid-May, and he'll now return to the major-league bullpen ahead of Friday's series opener against the Astros. Ramirez has posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.50 ERA in 8.2 innings across six major-league appearances this year.
