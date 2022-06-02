The Padres plan to call up Mazara from Triple-A El Paso prior to Thursday's game against the Brewers, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

San Diego informed Robinson Cano on Wednesday that he will be released, so Mazara will presumably be taking Cano's spot on the roster once the team makes the transactions official later Thursday. Though his outlook has plummeted since he slugged 20 home runs with the Rangers as a 21-year-old rookie in 2016, Mazara has at least rediscovered his power stroke in the minors this season after a miserable 2021 campaign in the big leagues with Detroit. Over 152 plate appearances with El Paso, Mazara has slashed .367/.454/.641 with 21 extra-base knocks (seven home runs, 14 doubles).