Padres' Nomar Mazara: Takes seat against southpaw
Mazara isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Mazara started in the last three matchups and went 3-for-12 with a double, a run and three strikeouts. Jose Azocar is shifting to right field while Matt Batten starts in left Friday.
