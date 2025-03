The Padres optioned Cruz to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Cruz reached Triple-A for the first time last season, where he logged a 4.42 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 38.2 frames. He performed a bit better in the Cactus League, surrendering just one run in five innings, but San Diego will need a larger sample size from him at El Paso before granting him a bullpen spot.