Gonzalez will not be included on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez played his way into consideration as a non-roster invitee by putting up a .995 OPS during Cactus League play, but it ultimately wasn't enough. He will be reassigned to minor-league camp and open the season at Triple-A El Paso, assuming he isn't able to find a major-league job elsewhere.
