The Padres signed Gonzalez to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Gonzalez spent all of the 2024 season in the minors, slashing .294/.333/.469 with eight homers and seven steals in 78 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization. Slated to turn 27 in January, Gonzalez hit .269/.299/.413 over 145 contests with the Guardians from 2022-23.