Mercado signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday.

Mercado was assigned to Triple-A El Paso and appeared in three games for the club over the weekend, going 2-for-14 with a walk, two runs and three RBI. The 28-year-old could end up getting the call to San Diego later on in the season if the Padres are in need of an extra outfielder, but Mercado likely wouldn't be in line for enough playing time to attain fantasy relevance.