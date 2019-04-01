Padres' Osvaldo Hernandez: Begins year on IL

Hernandez (shoulder) will open the 2019 season on the 7-day injured list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres haven't specified which affiliate Hernandez will open the campaign with, but he likely did enough at Low-A Fort Wayne a season ago (1.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94:27 K:BB in 109.2 innings) to earn an appointment to High-A Lake Elsinore. Hernandez finished the season on Fort Wayne's injured list on account of shoulder inflammation, so it's not especially encouraging that he's still battling the same injury months later.