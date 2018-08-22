Padres' Osvaldo Hernandez: Lands on minor-league DL

Hernandez was placed on the minor-league disabled list with shoulder inflammation, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up or how long it will keep Hernandez sidelined. The 20-year-old lefty compiled an impressive 1.81 ERA across 109.2 innings with Low-A Fort Wayne before suffering the injury.

Our Latest Stories