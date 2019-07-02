Padres' Osvaldo Hernandez: Makes High-A debut

Hernandez (shoulder) tossed three innings in his start Monday for High-A Lake Elsinore and was charged with three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two.

Hernandez was limited to 46 pitches in his California League debut, which was delayed multiple months while he worked back from the shoulder issue that first surfaced late in 2018. The lefty proved his health after two rehab outings with the Padres' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate and should face fewer restrictions in his subsequent outings with Lake Elsinore.