Padres' Owen Miller: Faring well in Double-A
Miller is slashing .304/.371/.416 through 161 at-bats for Double-A Amarillo.
Miller was given the bump straight from Low-A to Double-A before the start of the season, and he's responded well, pushing his average above .300 with a multi-hit day Saturday that saw him drive in two runs and swipe a pair of bases. He's performed at every level he's played in the Padres' system so far, as the 2018 third-round pick out of Illinois State is sporting an impressive .325/.381/.444 slash line through 459 professional at-bats. This strengthens his case an appealing trade candidate, as the Padres have young infield talent ahead of him that could block his path to the big-league club even if he keeps raking.
