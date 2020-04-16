Padres' Owen Miller: Likely to begin season in Triple-A
Miller is expected to open the 2020 campaign with Triple-A El Paso and could be considered for a big-league callup at some point during the season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Miller fared well at the Double-A level last season, slashing .290/.355/.430 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI in 560 plate appearances. That makes a promotion to Triple-A logical, with an opportunity to reach the big leagues within reach if Miller is able to continue his two-year run of minor-league success. While the 23-year-old is labeled as a shortstop, Sanders reports that he is seen as a "Swiss Army knife player," having complemented his work at shortstop with time at second and third base. He also began practicing at first base this spring. Miller's versatility is especially important since Fernando Tatis appears destined to be San Diego's starting shortstop for the foreseeable future.
