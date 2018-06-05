Padres' Owen Miller: Popped by Padres with 84th pick

The Padres have selected Miller with the 84th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A quality middle-infield defender from Illinois State, Miller will likely have to move from shortstop to second base in pro ball, but he could be an above-average defender at the keystone. The most appealing aspects of his game for fantasy purposes is his plus speed and good contact skills at the plate. Power hasn't been a big part of his game though, so he may ultimately profile as a utility infielder.