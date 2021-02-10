Markel signed a minor-league contract with the Padres in November.
The Padres assigned Markel to Double-A Amarillo following his signing, so it doesn't look like he'll be attending big-league camp during spring training. Markel was a member of the Angels' 60-man roster pool last season, but he never received the call to the majors during the 60-game campaign. The right-hander previously made 20 appearances between the Pirates and Mariners in 2019, logging a 7.77 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 22 innings in relief.